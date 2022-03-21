A 32-year-old Sanikiluaq man is facing 19 charges involving alleged harm against other individual(s).

Following an investigation that started on March 10, RCMP arrested Wren Wilson without incident and laid the following charges: six counts of sexual exploitation, three counts of sexual assault, one count of assault by suffocation, two counts of unlawful confinement, two counts of intimidation, two counts of uttering threats, two counts of assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between December 2021 and March 2022.

The police are continuing their investigation and believe that there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward by contacting the Sanikiluaq RCMP at 266-0123.

Wilson is being held in jail until his next court date, which is scheduled for April 5.