Kugluktuk RCMP seized an undisclosed quantity of vodka and 10 firearms from Allan Aklok, who has been charged with three offences under the Nunavut Liquor Act and Canadian Criminal Code.

Aklok faces charges of unlawful sale and possession of liquor, unsafe storage of firearms and firearm possession contrary to prohibition order. Aklok is scheduled to appear in court on August 9, in Kugluktuk.