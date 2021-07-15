A youth has been charged with aggravated assault following a stabbing outside of Mildred Hall School on Wednesday night.

A group of youths were allegedly involved in an altercation with the male victim, who was stabbed in the abdomen, according to police. The person who now stands accused then fled the scene, the RCMP added.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m.

Police received a call for help at about 10:50 p.m. RCMP and medical services assisted the victim, keeping him stable. Paramedics rushed him to Stanton Territorial Hospital.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the suspect cannot be named.