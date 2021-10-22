Alberta RCMP have reviewed and cleared the Northwest Territories RCMP of any wrongdoing in an incident that occurred in an Inuvik cell on March 3, 2020.

NT RCMP had announced Sept. 3, 2021 they were calling in an outside jurisdiction to examine the details of the incident, which involved a woman who was taken into custody in Inuvik on the date in question. The report was completed in September and the findings were released Oct. 22.

From the findings of the report, the NT RCMP have concluded the RCMP officer involved was “conducted in a reasonable manner” and have closed the case. The officer involved in the incident, of which RCMP have not released any details, remains on active duty.

“We take any allegations that a person believes they have not been treated appropriately in any interaction with our officers as a most serious complaint,” said NT RCMP Supt. Jeff Christie. “We are thankful to the time and effort the Alberta RCMP investigators dedicated to this independent investigation.

“We reiterate, if you do not believe you have been treated fairly in an interaction, please bring this forward to your local RCMP detachment.”