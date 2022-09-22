The police are still searching for the suspect in a triple-stabbing in Fort Good Hope on Tuesday evening.

Sgt. Chris Manseau, acting senior media relations officer with B.C. RCMP, held a press conference outside RCMP headquarters in Yellowknife on Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation. Manseau is in the NWT to provide support for G Division during the investigation.

Investigators believe the incident, which claimed the life of one individual and critically injured two, was an isolated attack and that there is no threat to the community, according to Manseau. The suspect and the victims know each other, he said, and the victims were found close to a residence in the community.

Manseau wouldn’t disclose an exact address.

Thaddeus McNeely, 24, is now the lone suspect and his motive is still unknown, said Manseau.

McNeely should be considered armed and dangerous. His whereabouts is also still unknown, though Manseau said police are open to the possibility that he could be out on the land somewhere.

“I don’t want to divulge too much information, but it is something that we are looking into,” he said.

McNeely is described as Indigenous, six-feet tall, approximately 155 lbs., slender build with black hair and brown eyes.

Fort Good Hope RCMP were called to a home in the community shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with a report of three people having been stabbed.

According to G Division Supt. Jeffrey Christie, officers arrived within minutes of the call, but the suspect had fled the scene. A public alert went out shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday evening, asking residents to shelter in place, stay away from windows and to not answer the door. That order was rescinded at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Several RCMP resources were dispatched to the community in response, including the Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Services, Police Dog Service and the Emergency Response Team.

Christie said the Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation and the RCMP’s Critical Incident Team is also providing assistance.

Manseau also wouldn’t give any updates on how the surviving victims are doing, citing privacy issues, though he did say their wounds were “significant” and that their medical treatment is ongoing.

As for the investigation itself, Manseau said officers, some of who have come from outside the community, have been going door-to-door in the community to try and get any information they can.

“(We) are asking residents not to share the location or movements of our officers to ensure their safety,” he said.

Anyone who might have information regarding this incident, or the possible location of the suspect, is asked to contact the RCMP at 598-1111 in Fort Good Hope or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.

In the event of an emergency call, 911.