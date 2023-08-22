The Hay River RCMP’s phone lines are experiencing ongoing service interruptions, Cpl. Matt Halstead said on Tuesday morning.

“Northwestel advised the RCMP that, as fiber work in the area continues services may be temporarily affected. If you are unable to get through to the Hay River Detachment, please call the Yellowknife RCMP line at 1-867-669-1111. Tell the dispatcher at the beginning or your call that it relates to a Hay River matter so our dispatchers can direct the appropriate resources,” said Halstead.

In the event of an emergency, dial 911.

Derek Neary

Derek Neary has been reporting on developments in the North for 18 years. When he's not writing for Nunavut News, he's working on Northern News Services' special publications such as Opportunities North,...

Leave a comment

Cancel reply

Your email address will not be published.