The Hay River RCMP’s phone lines are experiencing ongoing service interruptions, Cpl. Matt Halstead said on Tuesday morning.

“Northwestel advised the RCMP that, as fiber work in the area continues services may be temporarily affected. If you are unable to get through to the Hay River Detachment, please call the Yellowknife RCMP line at 1-867-669-1111. Tell the dispatcher at the beginning or your call that it relates to a Hay River matter so our dispatchers can direct the appropriate resources,” said Halstead.

In the event of an emergency, dial 911.