Sidney Lecky has officially been appointed the new commanding officer and chief superintendent of G Division. The official turnover ceremony happened on Tuesday afternoon at the Chateau Nova Hotel.

Lecky, who has already been in the position for nearly seven months, described the appointment as an “honour and a privilege” and said that he chose to come to the region because of his heritage and work experience.

Lecky stated that his skills were well-suited to working with Indigenous communities in the region. Lecky has spent his time in the role attending community meetings and gatherings, as well as planning for the upcoming fiscal year.

Lecky spent the previous 14 years in northern B.C., and said that he’s familiar with working in rural and isolated Indigenous communities.

However, he did acknowledge that there were unique challenges to living in the Arctic and on the Arctic Ocean.

“Half of our detachments are fly-in only communities for the most part, or accessible by air or winter road for portions of the year.” he said.

Lecky said he is continuing to learn about the unique challenges of policing in the North and is committed to working with partners to address issues such as housing.