Santa’s not the only one hauling gifts around the North this year.

NWT RCMP report they’ve put their police plane to work delivering presents to children around the territory.

“All employees of the NT RCMP recognize the joy and excitement Christmas brings and want to ensure families in our Northern communities experience the wonder of Christmas,” said media relations officer Insp. Dean Riou in a statement. “In addition to their role as police officers, many RCMP members are trading in their Stetsons for Santa hats and volunteering their time to wrap and deliver gifts and bringing smiles to hundreds of children across the North.

“The magic of the season first took flight when the NT RCMP’s police plane delivered Toys for the North gifts to the communities of Ulukhaktok, Tulita and Fort Good Hope. Toys for the North is a national toy collection charity campaign that distributes toys to the most isolated communities in Northern Canada. This year, Toys for the North collected 23,895 toys, worth almost $470 000. This is the 12th year that the RCMP has partnered with this campaign.”

RCMP in Ulukhaktok handed out wrapped gifts to children during the community Santa Claus parade. Officers were also on hand in Tulita, at the hamlet’s annual open house. In Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake, police handed out presents at the schools.

Mounties were also active in Fort Smith, partnering with the Toys for Tots campaign to spread gifts and cheer to children in the community. A police officer also served pancakes at a breakfast with Santa at Joseph Burr Tyrrell School, where more presents were given out. Police have also been handing out toys at Fort Smith’s Elder’s tea.

Fort Simpson RCMP have also been busy, distributing gifts to children and Elders in Fort Simpson, Wrigley, Jean Marie River and Sambaa K’e.

Santa was escorted through Norman Wells by police and fire trucks during the local holiday parade. RCMP also helped Santa deliver fuel vouchers, turkeys, dry goods, toys and treats throughout town. Police also ran a food bank drive in the community.

In Tuktoyaktuk, RCMP members helped Santa hand out gifts to students at Mangilaluk School.

“NT RCMP members involved in these initiatives and others are thankful for the opportunity to bring joy to children and their families in our Northern communities,” said Riou. “From all of us in the NT RCMP, we would like to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to all contributing partners and would like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”