Police in Yellowknife are inviting parents and guardians to learn about internet safety in two digital literacy webinars.

As NT RCMP continue to see a rise in internet child exploitation offences across the territory, the internet child exploitation unit (ICE) is looking to equip caregivers with knowledge and skills to share with their children.

The webinars, put on in partnership with BC digital education company White Hatter, are free and include a live question-and-answer portion after the presentation.

“This is a great opportunity for parents and caregivers in the North to gain important knowledge that will help to reduce the online risks to children” Cpl. Sandi Nischk, the member in charge of NT RCMP ICE, said.

Presentations are limited to 900 participants and spots will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The first will take place from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Wednesday June 2, focused on “online sexual predation and exploitation: What is the Threat, and What Can Caregivers Do to Help Minimize the Risks.”

The second is from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday June 3 discussing social media safety and digital literacy for parents.

Topics will include challenges youth face today, online predators, personal digital footprints, concerning signs to look for, exploitation, nudes and sexting.

For those unable to attend live, recordings will be available for 42 hours following the event.

Those interested in attending can email NTInformation@rcmp-grc.gc.ca to access the webinar link and password.