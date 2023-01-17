A 31-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after RCMP seized a shipment of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of up to $20,000.

The Fort Good Hope police detachment received a tip that a large quantity of crack cocaine was being transported into the community by an air passenger. Yellowknife detachment’s General Investigation Section sprang into action and arrested the accused at the airport terminal in Yellowknife. She allegedly was found with 147 grams of crack cocaine in her possession.

“While the estimated street value of this amount of crack is between $18,000-$20,000, the impact that it could have on a small community, is immeasurable” said Const. Charles Audet of Yellowknife detachment’s General Investigation Section. “Seizures of this nature are a difficult reminder of the role addictions play in the North and demonstrate the dangers that out of territory drug trafficking groups present.”

The general public remains the best source if information about drug trafficking in their communities, according to the Mounties. Anyone who has information about these types of activities is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.