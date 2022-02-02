The Fort Simpson RCMP are asking for the public’s help following a bomb threat at the community’s high school.

Police responded to a complaint related to the threat at Łı̨́ı̨́dĺ̨ı̨́ı̨́ Kųę́ High School at about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Students were evacuated from the school after the administration discovered the threat, which was posted online.

The RCMP later determined the threat was not credible, but are searching for a subject who is outside of the NWT.

Anyone with pertinent information to share on the incident is encouraged to contact the Fort Simpson RCMP at 867-695-1111.

RCMP spokesperson Barry Larocque confirmed that students had been returned to class at about 1:00 p.m. that afternoon.

He said the threat was issued as a private social media message that was then turned over to the school’s administration.

He said that following an investigation, they determined that the suspect was “not in a position that they could have done what they were asserting in their social media text.”

Larocque said the RCMP determined the suspect is currently outside of the territory with the help of an outside police force. He said the suspect had a connection to Fort Simpson, but could not say whether or not they were connected with the school.

“We’re just very happy that we were able to quickly substantiate that is was a non-credible threat, and that the kids could go back to school thif afternoon and continue on with their day,” said Larocque

The superintendent of the Dehcho Divisional Education Council was not available for comment.