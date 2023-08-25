The Rankin Inlet RCMP confirmed Friday that officers responded to a report of a deceased male at an unspecified time earlier in the day.
The ‘V’ Division Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating the incident.
No further details have been released.
