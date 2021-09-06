Yellowknife RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a 38-year-old man at the city’s Day Centre and Sobering Centre.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 paramedics were called to the 50 street co-location for a man who was unresponsive, RCMP say. The man was taken by ambulance to Stanton Territorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

RCMP say they are assisting the NWT Coroner Services with a Coroners Act investigation.

The coroner is responsible for determining the identity of the deceased as well as the cause of death, according to the NWT Department of Justice’s web page concerning death investigations.

READ: https://www.justice.gov.nt.ca/en/death-investigations/

“In cases where death is considered suspicious or foul play is apparent, the RCMP will lead a criminal investigation and will be assisted by the Coroner Service.”

The coroner may request a forensic autopsy if they suspect foul play.

Julie Green, Minister of Health and Social Services (HSS) shared her condolences on Facebook.

“My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man who died at the day shelter/sobering centre last night. The department of HSS will investigate the circumstances of this death to understand what happened. Meanwhile, HSS staff are providing mental health support to shelter staff.”

RCMP say there is no related risk to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 and/or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.