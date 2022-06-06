The Yellowknife RCMP received a report of an individual being threatened by an unknown person or persons with a firearm on Monday just after 2 p.m.

The threats were reported to have occurred near a building along the 5000 block on 49 Street.

Currently, there is no active threat or shooter in this area, according to the police.

At this stage of the investigation, it has not yet been corroborated that a firearm was present or utilized during this incident, the RCMP stated.

It’s believed the victim of these threats is not associated with any of the businesses in the downtown core.

The investigation continued throughout the afternoon.

A number of businesses in the area advised RCMP they had locked their buildings after hearing reports of a possible gun-toting individual, through word of mouth and social media.

The RCMP detachment did not initiate these lockdowns.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.