Hay River RCMP are investigating a string of vandalizations and thefts that took place on Industrial Drive over the weekend.

According to a news release issued on Monday, police responded to a call to an unnamed business on March 20 where it was found that several company vehicles had been vandalized. GNWT license plates associated with the vehicles had been stolen from each vehicle.

Police believe that the damage had been done over the previous two days.

Hay River RCMP are seeking the public’s help in finding the people responsible for the property damage and theft.

“It is possible that further acts of theft and vandalism will be discovered as the investigation continues,” the release states.

Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.

In the event of an emergency call, 9-1-1.