After a terrifying night in Fort Good Hope, RCMP announced on Wednesday morning that their investigation into a fatal incident in the community is continuing as the suspect remains at large.

One person died and multiple others were injured overnight in what the police are only describing as a “critical incident.”

The order for residents to shelter in place has been lifted as additional RCMP officers arrived in Fort Good Hope throughout the night.

“However, there remains a recommendation for residents to remain vigilant,” the Mounties advised on Wednesday morning.

Even more RCMP resources are being dispatched to Fort Good Hope, including the Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Services, Police Dog Service and the Emergency Response Team.

“As police presence increases within the community of Fort Good Hope, the RCMP would ask residents not share the locations and movements of our officers. Updates will be provided when possible,” the police stated.

Chief T’seleyhe School in the community is closed and will remain shut on a day-by-day basis, according to Renee Closs, superintendent of the Sahtu Divisional Educational Council.

She said the community’s education authority passed a motion to close the school on Wednesday and the decision to re-open the building depends on whether it is safe to do so.

Anyone who might have information regarding this incident, or the possible location of the suspect is asked to contact the RCMP at 598-1111 in Fort Good Hope or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.

In the event of an emergency call, 911.