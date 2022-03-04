A 64-year-old Iqaluit man has been charged with 12 sex crimes, the RCMP announced on Friday afternoon.

Robert Sheaves is facing six counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference following several police investigations relating to incidents between November 2021 and February 2022, allegedly involving girls under the age of 16.

Sheaves was arrested without incident after police searched his residence, with permission from a warrant. On Friday, a judge allowed his release under numerous conditions, including not to have contact with any of the alleged victims, witnesses or anyone under 18 years of age; he must remain inside his residence from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.; not have anyone in his residence; and not leave Nunavut.

The Mounties noted that the investigations are ongoing and they believe there may be other potential victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Iqaluit RCMP at 979-0123.

The RCMP’s Specialized Investigations Team (SIT) is conducting the investigations with assistance from the Iqaluit RCMP Detachment and its General Investigation Section, Major Crimes Unit and Digital Forensic Services.

“SIT would like to thank all of their community partners who assisted with the investigation and with keeping these girls safe,” the RCMP stated.