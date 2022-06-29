On Monday, June 13, at approximately 1:51 p.m., the Yellowknife RCMP received a report that a large group of people were attacking a person outside of a business on 53 Street.

Police responded and were advised a group of people had been involved in an altercation with an individual. Police learned an employee of a local business tried to intervene and assist the person who was being assaulted by the group. The employee was then swarmed and assaulted.

Both victims received minor injuries and were treated in hospital before being released.

The investigation determined five people, including four adults and one youth, were responsible for this assault. All of these people have been arrested and charged with multiple offences, namely, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, assault and mischief under $5,000. Court appearances for the adults have been set for July 26.

This investigation is ongoing and investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to determine if anyone else was involved in this incident. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.