A 22-year-old Iqaluit man is facing drinking and driving charges following a Nov. 3 incident in which a female pedestrian was struck.

The RCMP responded to the situation near the Tammaativvik boarding home. The woman was transported to the Qikiqtani General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a truck hit her.

Colin Pugh-Doucet was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and operating a vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit, according to the police.