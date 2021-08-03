RCMP have located Jarrett/Jarret Bourke and are thanking the public for it’s assistance in helping find him.
Police had appealed to the public after Bourke, age 31, was last seen near the Boat Launch Park in Inuvik on July 29, at approximately 4 p.m.
Bourke is now home, safe and sound.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....
More by Eric Bowling