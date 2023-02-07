Police are seeking information from the public following a snowmobile being vandalized in Iqaluit’s downtown core area.

On Jan. 28, at 11:30 p.m., a vehicle pulled up to building 1093 where a female passenger exited the vehicle and hit the snowmobile, which caused extensive damage, according to the RCMP.

If anyone has any information or recognizes the female or the vehicle in the accompanying photo, they are advised to call the Iqaluit RCMP at 867-979-0123.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477), or through an online web tip at nwtnutips.com, or by texting NWTNUTIPS and your message to 274637.