The RCMP have advised that a man was arrested without incident on Thursday in relation to the theft of two firearms and ammunition in Fort Providence.

No further details were provided, but the police committed to provide an update “on any charges or advances in the investigation when they become available.”

The Mounties issued a news release on Thursday morning indicating that two long-barrelled guns and ammunition were stolen from a residence, which was reported around 3:23 a.m. on March 30.

In conducting a search for the stolen property, the Mounties called upon additional police resources, including members of the Police Dog Service and the Emergency Response Team.

