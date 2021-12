The RCMP acted on information received on Friday about the armed robbery of an Iqaluit taxi cab earlier that day and made an arrest.

Jimmy Nukiguak, 22, faces a charge of robbery. His bail hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 9.

The suspect allegedly pulled a knife after entering the cab and made off with cash close to midnight, the Mounties reported on Friday.

The RCMP expressed its thanks to everyone who called with information that led to the arrest.