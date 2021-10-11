Several RCMP units converged on the Day Centre and Sobering Centre at 5111 50 St. to arrest an individual following a report of an assault on Oct. 6 at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Following a police investigation, charges are pending against a man.

Based on Yellowknifer’s observations, the individual, who appeared to be in his mid-40s, approached the arriving police officer and a verbal disagreement ensued. The suspect was shouting profanity. After about a minute, the officer took the man down to the sidewalk. A second officer arrived shortly thereafter and assisted in the arrest. Approximately five minutes later, the man was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police vehicle, one of several then on the scene.

The RCMP released no further details, including the identity of the accused.