Police confiscated close to 30 grams of cocaine from a vehicle in Fort Simpson and arrested a 26-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman on Sept. 14 following an investigation.

The RCMP were acting on a tip from the public regarding the trafficking of the drug.

The vehicle in question was located at the ferry crossing. The occupants of the vehicle — not named in the RCMP’s news release on Sept. 15 — are expected to be charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking.

“This is another example of the public assisting the police in improving community wellness by providing specific, timely information regarding illicit substances entering our communities,” says Insp. Dean Riou, officer in charge of G Division’s South District.

Anyone who has information about drug trafficking or any other serious crime is asked to contact their local RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.