Four motorists were charged with impaired driving over the long weekend, according to Yellowknife RCMP.

Two of the incidents occurred on Sunday. The first happened at close to 2:30 a.m when the police pulled over a vehicle with no headlights near Sandstone Apartments. A 25-year-old driver provided breath samples that tested at twice the legal limit, according to the Mounties.

Then at approximately 11:30 a.m., a vehicle was pulled over at the intersection of Matonabee Street and Gitzel Street after an officer spotted a driver sticking an open bottle of alcohol out of the window. The driver, a 21 year-old man from Yellowknife, failed a test involving a roadside screening device and later provided samples of his breath more than the legal limit.

The other two incidents took place on Saturday. Around 3:05 a.m., the RCMP stopped a vehicle near Bison Estates after the driver showed signs of impairment. A 23-year-old woman from Hay River failed a breath test.

At 8:53 p.m. the police made another stop along Williams Avenue after noticing a driver displaying signs of impairment. A 38-year-old man from Quebec provided a breath sample at 2.5 times the legal limit for alcohol.

All of these drivers have court dates scheduled, according to the RCMP.

Derek Neary

Derek Neary has been reporting on developments in the North for 18 years. When he's not writing for Nunavut News, he's working on Northern News Services' special publications such as Opportunities North,...

