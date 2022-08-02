Four motorists were charged with impaired driving over the long weekend, according to Yellowknife RCMP.

Two of the incidents occurred on Sunday. The first happened at close to 2:30 a.m when the police pulled over a vehicle with no headlights near Sandstone Apartments. A 25-year-old driver provided breath samples that tested at twice the legal limit, according to the Mounties.

Then at approximately 11:30 a.m., a vehicle was pulled over at the intersection of Matonabee Street and Gitzel Street after an officer spotted a driver sticking an open bottle of alcohol out of the window. The driver, a 21 year-old man from Yellowknife, failed a test involving a roadside screening device and later provided samples of his breath more than the legal limit.

The other two incidents took place on Saturday. Around 3:05 a.m., the RCMP stopped a vehicle near Bison Estates after the driver showed signs of impairment. A 23-year-old woman from Hay River failed a breath test.

At 8:53 p.m. the police made another stop along Williams Avenue after noticing a driver displaying signs of impairment. A 38-year-old man from Quebec provided a breath sample at 2.5 times the legal limit for alcohol.

All of these drivers have court dates scheduled, according to the RCMP.