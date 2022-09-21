G Division RCMP have named a “subject of interest” in a triple-stabbing in Fort Good Hope on Tuesday evening.

Supt. Jeffrey Christie held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on what’s happened since the tragic events of the night before. Christie confirmed one person is dead, while two other victims are in critical condition. They’ve since been medevaced out of the community.

Thaddeus McNeely, 24, has been named as the person whom the police are seeking. Christie said his whereabouts is currently unknown, but he’s believed to be in the area.

Fort Good Hope RCMP were called to a home in the community shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with a report of three people having been stabbed.

According to Christie, officers arrived within minutes of the call, but the suspect had fled the scene. A public alert went out shortly before 11 p.m., asking residents to shelter in place, stay away from windows and to not answer the door. That order was rescinded at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Christie asked residents in the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the RCMP.

Several RCMP resources were dispatched to the community in response, including the Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Services, Police Dog Service and the Emergency Response Team.

Christie said the Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation and the RCMP’s Critical Incident Team is also providing assistance.

Chief T’selehye School in the community is closed and will remain shut on a day-by-day basis, according to Renee Closs, superintendent of the Sahtu Divisional Educational Council.

She said the community’s education authority passed a motion to close the school on Wednesday and the decision to reopen the building depends on whether it is safe to do so.

Anyone who might have information regarding this incident, or the possible location of the suspect, is asked to contact the RCMP at 598-1111 in Fort Good Hope or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.

In the event of an emergency call, 911.