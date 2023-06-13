Yellowknife RCMP and the G Division Critical Incident Program diffused a situation involving a man going through an intense mental-health crisis.

According to the RCMP’s news release on Tuesday, local RCMP went to do a wellness check on the man on Sunday.

When they arrived, the man barricaded himself in a room within a residence with a knife.

The Critical Incident Program, consisting of an emergency response team, crisis negotiation team, police dog services, and other behind the scenes support rushed to the scene.

After seven hours of negotiations with the man, they were able to resolve the situation.

The man was then brought to the hospital for an assessment and medical follow-up.

The news release stated that a similar incident occurred earlier within the period of a week where the Critical Incident Program diffused a mental-health related crisis in the city. They were also brought to the hospital for an assessment and medical follow-up. It also stated that the Critical Incident Program are called to assist in high-risk situations where specialized skills, such as crisis-negotiation or an enhanced tactical response is required.

In the RCMP’s statement, they thanked the public, EMS, Yellowknife bylaw officers and the media for assisting in resolving both incidents.

Free support is offered by Health and Social Services for NWT residents going through a mental-health crisis. Responders can help you though difficulties such as suicidal thoughts, depression, abuse, addictions, grief and loss, and other issues. If you would like someone to talk to, call their help line at 1-800-661-0844.