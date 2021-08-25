An RCMP officer working in Sanirajak has been charged with assault, which allegedly occurred during a call for service during summer 2020.

Cpl. Ian Crowe, who was serving as the Mounties’ detachment commander at the time was formally charged on Aug. 24, according to the police.

“The conduct of police officers is paramount in maintaining the trust of the communities they serve.” stated Amanda Jones, commanding officer of the RCMP’s V Division in Nunavut. “The criminal charge laid is very serious. This allegation does not reflect the integrity of our individual members nor does it represent what we stand for as a police service.”

No other details were released.