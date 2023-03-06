On March 3, Nunavut RCMP announced that three charges were laid against an officer on Dec. 22, 2022, stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in Arctic Bay in 2020.

Const. Luke Tomkinson has been charged with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and uttering threats. The alleged incident took place while Tomkinson was working in Arctic Bay as a relief officer and while on a call for service.

“The conduct of police officers is paramount in maintaining the trust of the communities they serve. The criminal charges laid are very serious. These allegations do not reflect the integrity of our individual members, nor does it represent what we stand for as a police force,” reads a statement from the RCMP.

No further information was disclosed.