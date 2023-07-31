A Yellowknife RCMP officer used a Taser on a man who allegedly assaulted him over the weekend while on duty.

The police say the officer was on patrol in the downtown area around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday when he witnessed the man in question allegedly assault a woman by pushing her to the ground during an argument.

The officer intervened, attempting to arrest the suspect.

The RCMP say that the individual resisted and a “significant altercation” ensued, whereby the man, 53, is accused of repeatedly striking the officer.

The Mountie then used his Taser to effectively subdue the man, who was then handcuffed “without injury to him or the officer,” according to police.

The female victim in the alleged assault did not require medical attention.

The man, who is from Yellowknife, was jailed and is facing charges of assault, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and failing to comply with conditions of his release.