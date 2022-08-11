RCMP officers in Fort Good Hope intercepted and seized two separate quantities of excessive liquor on August 5, which were destined for Fort Good Hope.

“In the first instance, police acting on information, intercepted a traveler at the Fort Good Hope airport and seized 20 x 375 ml bottles of Smirnoff Vodka,” reads the notice.

“In the second instance, police acting on information, intercepted a vessel arriving in Fort Good Hope resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of vodka, beer and wine.”

Charges under the NWT Liquor Regulations were not laid in either instance for “a number of reasons including the probability of conviction.”

Police encourage anyone with information on excessive liquor coming into Fort Good Hope are asked to call Fort Good Hope RCMP at 598-1111, or contact Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com