Hay River RCMP released two surveillance photos on Monday in an effort to try to identify people who were involved in vehicle vandalism and thefts of licence plates earlier this month.

In a news release issued on March 28, police say two photos depict “two persons of interest,” who are walking past gas pumps.

Police say they received several calls for service on March 20 after several company vehicles were vandalized and numerous NWT licence plates were stolen on Industrial Drive in the early morning hours.

Anyone with information about the incidents or know the whereabouts of the people in the photos is asked to contact Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.

Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.