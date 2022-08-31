The RCMP has issued a reminder to drivers to be cautious as children return to school.

“As back-to-school season gets underway, the RCMP would like to remind drivers to slow down in school zones and to obey direction from school buses,” the police force stated. “Roadways in the city are busier with students walking and riding bikes as they return to the classroom.”

Furthermore, the RCMP also recommends that this is a good opportunity for parents to speak with their children about road safety.

“Pedestrians are encouraged to stay alert as they cross the street as vehicles can come from all directions; use crosswalks when possible; always obey walk lights; staying ‘unplugged’ by leaving phones and other handheld electronics in backpacks allows pedestrians to focus on the road, see, hear and respond safely.”

The RCMP and its partners will be enforcing speed limits and distracted driving laws at peak times during the school week.

“We wish all students, teachers and support staff a fun and successful year,” the Mounties added.