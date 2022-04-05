An “unruly and verbally aggressive” flight passenger was detained at Yellowknife Airport just before he was to due to fly out yesterday, according to the RCMP.

On April 4, around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a call about a disruptive passenger on an outbound commercial flight.

Officers entered the aircraft and arrested a 36-year-old man for offences related to the Aeronautics Act and the Criminal Code.

The matter is still under investigation and further charges are pending.

Guided by the airline’s policy, pilots usually make the decision to have an unruly passenger removed.

Airline staff may refer to Transport Canada’s four levels of flight behaviour that range from one: unacceptable language, to four: attempting to enter the flight deck.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.