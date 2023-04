Pond Inlet RCMP have reported a suspicious death in the community.

On April 8, the police responded to a call from someone at the health centre that a female with injuries was transported to the facility.

After CPR attempts at the health centre, the female was declared deceased. The RCMP are treating this as a suspicious death, and the V Division Major Crime Unit and the forensic identification unit are investigating the incident.

No further information was provided by the police.