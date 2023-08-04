Yellowknife RCMP received a report of a man with a handgun in his waistband at the uptown liquor store on Thursday, Aug. 3

Police responded immediately and located a man matching the description provided.

Citing a potential threat to officers and the public, police arrested the suspect. The man was taken into custody without incident. Located near the suspect was a pellet gun.

The suspect was later released without charges and this matter is still under investigation, according to the Mounties.

“Police would like to remind the public of the potential dangers that possessing, transporting and displaying firearms, both real and imitation, may pose to the public, owners and police,” said staff Sgt. Byron Donovan.

Anyone who has information about this incident or any other illegal activity is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.