The RCMP received a total of 404 calls in the NWT over the weekend, including two assaults with a weapon and 21 reports of impaired driving, which resulted in five individuals being charged.

These calls took place between Friday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 8 a.m., according to the RCMP’s news release on Monday.

The news release also states that Fort Liard residents can expect additional patrols in response to an upward trend of complaints regarding impaired drivers.

Assaults with a weapon

Behchoko RCMP responded to an assault on Friday, July 14 and a woman was arrested shortly thereafter.

Police arrived at approximately 6:45 p.m. and learned that a man was allegedly assaulted by a woman using a baseball bat, reportedly striking him multiple times before he fled.

The man was treated for his injuries at the community’s medical clinic. The suspect was arrested without incident. She was released on the condition that she would have to appear in court at a later date.

In Inuvik, RCMP responded to an assault involving bear spray.

The Mounties received a call about an altercation on Saturday, July 15 just before 3 a.m. Officers understand that a man and woman were walking together when they were approached by a group of people. A verbal confrontation ensued between the man and the group, then one of the people sprayed the man and his female companion with bear spray, after which the group fled the scene. RCMP are still investigating the matter.

Resisting arrest

A fight broke out between a man and Yellowknife RCMP after officers learned that he had allegedly breached court conditions.

They received a report of a man and a woman having an argument and yelling downtown shortly before midnight on July 14. While they were on the way, they received another call indicating that the woman involved in the incident was at risk of violence. When they arrived, they told the man that he was under arrest after learning that he was in breach of conditions imposed by the court.

The man allegedly attempted to flee and a fight broke out between the officers and the man. The suspect was restrained and handcuffed before being placed in a cell at the Yellowknife RCMP detachment. Neither the man nor officers were injured in the altercation. RCMP Cpl. Matt Halstead told NNSL Media that the woman involved in the incident was not physically assaulted before the officers arrived and she did not have any injuries.

Impaired driving

Fort Simpson RCMP arrested a driver who allegedly struck another vehicle in a residential area on July 16.

The police received a call about a vehicle that was in a minor collision with an unoccupied, parked vehicle outside a residence. They arrived on scene shortly after noon and were able to locate the driver and determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and brought to the Fort Simpson detachment to provide breath samples. The samples revealed that his blood alcohol content was five times the legal limit.

The RCMP state in their news release that his blood alcohol level put his health at serious risk, so he was taken to the local health centre for an assessment. He was later released from custody and will make a court appearance later this year.

In Fort Liard, after a woman’s vehicle was approached at a checkstop, a Mountie noticed that she was showing signs of alcohol impairment. The officer demanded that she provide a breath sample using a roadside screening device but she refused. The RCMP state that refusing to provide a breath sample to comply with a lawful demand is a crime with the same punishment as impaired driving. The woman was placed under arrest and was transported to her residence, released and will be in court at a later date.

RCMP Cpl. Kevin Devoe, the Fort Liard detachment commander, stated in a news release that he has noticed impaired driving complaints and charges becoming more common in Fort Liard.

“I am very thankful that this person was located by police before anyone sustained serious bodily harm or died as a result of the poor decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol,” Devoe said.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents are asked by RCMP to call their local detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.