RCMP responded to approximately 302 calls for service in the NWT between Friday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20.

Those incidents included an aggravated assault in Hay River and three alleged drunk drivers in various communities.

In Hay River, police received multiple complaints about a man who was being “seriously assaulted” by two other men outside the hockey rink at 2:06 a.m. on Sunday.

The two suspects reportedly fled in a truck.

After locating the vehicle, an officer was able to arrest one of the suspects but the other ran away, according to the RCMP.

Numerous Mounties searched the area but were unable to locate the second suspect. However, the RCMP stated that he has since been identified.

Daniel Tanner, 30, of Regina has been charged with aggravated assault in relation to this incident.

The victim, a man in his mid-40s from the K’atl’odeeche First Nation, was treated for serious injuries.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Fort Providence

Just after midnight on Saturday, an officer on patrol came upon a vehicle partly in a ditch.

When the police officer stopped to offer first aid, he noticed that the female driver showed signs of alcohol impairment.

The driver failed a roadside screening test and was arrested.

Subsequent breath samples obtained at the Fort Providence RCMP detachment determined that the driver had more than double the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

Impaired driving charges are pending against a 22-year-old woman from Fort Providence.

Inuvik

The RCMP spotted a vehicle driving erratically and stunting near the boat launch on Saturday at 2:41 a.m.

The vehicle was pulled over and the driver displayed signs of alcohol consumption. The 27-year-old driver was then arrested after failing a roadside test.

The man was taken to the Inuvik RCMP detachment, where he submitted to breath tests that determined he was over the legal limit for alcohol.

Charges of impaired driving are pending against him.

Fort Simpson

At 5 a.m. on Saturday, Fort Simpson RCMP fielded three complaints about a man in a T-shirt driving erratically on a snowmobile.

The Mounties located the individual and stopped him near a residence.

“The man was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle,” the police stated.

He was transported to the RCMP detachment and his breath samples proved to be more than twice the legal limit for alcohol content.

The 31-year-old from Fort Simpson has pending charges of impaired driving against him.