RCMP across the territory responded to approximately 395 calls for service between Friday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 8 a.m.

Included in the RCMP’s news release on Monday are four noteworthy incidents that involve two alleged assaults in Yellowknife, one of which also involves a break in, one case of speeding and one of impaired driving.

Alleged assaults in Yellowknife

The police responded to a call about an alleged assault in the parking lot of Capital Suites on Franklin Avenue on Saturday at approximately 7:15 p.m. When they arrived, they attended to a man who was unconscious and had suffered serious injuries. The man was transported to the hospital and was later airlifted to Edmonton.

A Nunavut man, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, common assault and uttering threats. He was placed in custody and made an appearance in court on Monday.

An investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Yellowknife General Investigation Section.

In a separate incident, the Mounties received a report about a break and enter on Sunday in which a woman was allegedly assaulted.

Officers learned that a woman discovered a man in her apartment after she returned early that morning. She knew the man but he did not live there, nor was he expected or permitted to be there. The man demanded money from her and allegedly “seriously assaulted her” when she refused, the news release states. The man allegedly stole her phone and jacket before fleeing the building. The suspect was identified by officers after they obtained surveillance footage from the building.

The man, 40, was in possession of the allegedly stolen items when he was arrested. He was charged with break and enter, assault causing bodily harm, common assault and theft under $5,000.

He was jailed and awaits a date to make an appearance in court. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Speeding in Fort Providence

Fort Providence RCMP issued a $300 speeding ticket to a driver allegedly going over 45 km an hour over the speed limit.

They were conducting highway traffic enforcement when they spotted the vehicle, reportedly clocked going at 145 km/h in a 100 km zone, at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Saturday.

The RCMP stated in the news release that speeds exceeding the limit to that degree pose a risk to the driver and other vehicles on the roadway and can sometimes result in criminal charges.

Impaired driving in Hay River

The first person in line for a traffic checkstop was determined by Hay River RCMP to be driving impaired on Sunday at 12:24 a.m.

The Hay River man, 62, was arrested and brought to the Hay River Detachment, where the accused provided breath samples and it was revealed that he was over the legal limit.

The man was later released and will be issued a court date.