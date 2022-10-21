RCMP in two NWT communities have reported incidents involving firearms over the past few days.

In Fort Simpson, RCMP flew to Saamba K’e to look into an Oct. 19 complaint about a man allegedly threatening a female while brandishing a firearm.

The police say the man fled the residence. The “G” Division Police Dog Services and Emergency Response Team were called upon for support. On Oct. 20, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the 43-year-old suspect was located at another residence in the community and arrested without incident. However, the firearm was not recovered.

The accused is in custody and faces pending charges of uttering threats, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and possession of a firearm without a licence.

In an unrelated incident on Oct. 17, RCMP officers in Norman Wells executed a search warrant at a residence and, following a search, seized 16 long-barrel firearms, four restricted handguns, three air rifles, three swords and in excess of 1,300 rounds of ammunition.

No charges were laid, but a disposition hearing in relation to improperly stored firearms is scheduled for Nov. 3 in Norman Wells territorial court for a judge to determine an appropriate course of action.