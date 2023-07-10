NWT RCMP reported serious crimes in four communities over the past weekend.

An instance of assault causing bodily harm is alleged in Tuktoyaktuk. On Saturday, July 8, a woman came to the front door of the Tuktoyaktuk RCMP detachment seeking assistance. On-duty officers determined that the woman was suffering from serious facial and eye injuries after an assault and she was transported to the health centre for treatment. The woman has been unable to provide details about what happened to her and officers are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tuktoyaktuk RCMP.

Another episode of assault causing bodily harm is alleged in Hay River, but this one occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 9. Officers responded to a call reporting that a man had assaulted a woman outside of a downtown business. The responding officers were told that the man had punched and kicked the woman causing injuries to her face and abdomen. The woman was transported to the Hay River Regional Health Center and kept overnight for observation. The Hay River detachment is still investigating this incident and no arrests have been made at this time.

In Yellowknife, a woman was arrested after an assault with a weapon was reported to police on Sunday, July 9 around 6:30 a.m. The Mounties were informed that a man had been stabbed in a residence. He was found with a stab wound in his back. Emergency medical service attended and took the man to the hospital for treatment. The matter remains under investigation. The man is expected to recover from his injuries, according to police.

Also in Yellowknife, police responded to a break and enter at the construction site break room at the Aven Manor, shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 9. Workers reported that a number of items were missing from the room, the RCMP stated. Later in the day, workers on site noticed that a man had moved the construction fence and entered the work site. Workers spoke with the man and told him he was not allowed to be inside the fencing. The workers took a photograph of the man and provided it to the police, who located and arrested him. During a search, the items that were stolen from the break room were located in his possession, the police stated. Charges of possession of stolen property are pending.

In Fort Providence, a man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle on Friday, July 7 at around 9:50 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the community campground and determined that the male driver was impaired by alcohol. The man was arrested and provided breath samples which determined that his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. The man has since been released and charges of impaired driving and impaired driving over the legal limit are pending.

Anyone who has information about an of these incidents is asked to contact their local RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.