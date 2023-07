Rankin Inlet RCMP responded to a call of possible gun shots in the community at 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.

Police searched several areas in and around Area 6 of town and spoke to several people, but did not find anyone with a gun or anyone shooting.

Witnesses described the shots as coming from out of town, said the RCMP’s media relations spokesperson, who added that police drove around Johnson’s Cove and Swan Lake areas but did not locate anyone.