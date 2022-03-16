The NWT RCMP Major Crimes Unit have received confirmation that the sudden death in Fort Smith on March 4 was a homicide, the result of a fatal shooting. The fatality occurred the same day that Fort Smith RCMP asked residents to remain indoors as a result of a suspected shooting.

Investigation into the matter continues, however, RCMP are not actively looking for any further subjects of interest.

On March 13, RCMP officials recovered two shotguns in Fort Smith which were stolen during a break and enter at the Department of Lands on March 4.

Shotguns are still considered outstanding from multiple break and enters on March 4

These incidents are still under investigation and anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to contact the Fort Smith RCMP at 872-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 9-1-1.

-with files from James McCarthy