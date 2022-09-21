One person is dead and a number of people have been injured in Fort Good Hope in what RCMP are calling a “critical incident.”

“At this time, RCMP have confirmed that one person is deceased and a number of other persons have been injured,” says the notice. “Residents in Fort Good Hope are asked to shelter in place until further notice. Additional RCMP resources are en route to the community.”

Residents are advised to stay in at home while police complete there work. Residents are also asked to not share the location and movements of police officers, as the situation is still underway.

Police say further updates will be provided as soon as possible.