The death of a woman found in Hay River on Friday is not suspicious in nature, police say.

The deceased individual found outdoors on Friday morning is confirmed to be an adult female, but no other details regarding her identity are being revealed at this time, according to an email from RCMP Insp. Dean Riou, officer in charge of G Division’s South District.

In addition, the death is “considered non-suspicious” in nature, Riou stated.

RCMP officers are working alongside the NWT Coroner Service, which is completing an investigation, he added.

A spokesperson for the coroner’s office confirmed an investigation had been launched but could not comment further at this time.