Hay River RCMP have determined that a recent suspicious death north of Hay River was a homicide and the police are seeking the whereabouts of an Alberta man.

Riley Jordan Moyah, 23, is wanted following an investigation by the NWT RCMP Major Crimes unit into the discovery of a deceased 24-year-old man from Hay River, early Jan. 16.

The victim, who was found on Lagoon Road, has not been identified but police say he sustained injuries and died at the scene.

“An autopsy was conducted at the medical examiner’s office in Edmonton on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 and cause of death has been determined to be homicide,” the RCMP said in a Jan. 21 news release.

Moyah is believed to be located in Alberta but there is a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

The Mounties also want to speak with anyone with knowledge of of the incident or the whereabouts of Moyah as the investigation continues.

The public should not approach Moyah if he is spotted but should notify law enforcement right away with information, the RCMP advise.

Anyone with any details about the suspect is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 874-1111. If an emergency, the public can call 911 or contact Crimestoppers through its website at www.p3tips.com.