Police are still searching for a 22-year-old Fort Providence man who escaped from the RCMP during the early morning hours on Friday.

Logan Causa was arrested after RCMP responded to a call about a man who sustained serious injuries as a result of an alleged assault.

Causa was being transported to the police vehicle when he managed to flee.

Police undertook what they describe as an “extensive search” with assistance from their colleagues in neighbouring detachments and police dog services.

After being unable to find him, the Mounties believe the man is being assisted by friends or associates.

The RCMP have an arrest warrant for Causa based on the following charges: assault causing bodily harm, failing to comply with a release order and escaping lawful custody.

Causa has ties to Fort Providence, Yellowknife and communities in northern Alberta, according to the police.

Anyone who has information relating to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Providence RCMP at 699-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.