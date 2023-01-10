Kinngait RCMP are seeking information on church fires that occurred during the early morning hours on two separate occasions.

On Jan. 6 at 6 a.m., police in the community responded to a report of a fire at Living Water Church. The Kinngait Fire Department extinguished the flames but there was damage to the building.

The second fire occurred on Jan. 9, at 6:53 a.m. Kinngait RCMP responded to a report of a fire at the St. John Anglican Church. The Kinngait Fire Department put out the fire but the building sustained damage.

Currently investigations are ongoing into both fires.

People can report suspicious activity by contacting their local RCMP detachment or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip to www.nwtnutips.com or by texting NWTNUTIPS and your message to 274637.