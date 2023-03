Iglulik RCMP are asking the public for assistance in finding Abraham Ivalu, who has been reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Thursday, March 16.

Ivalu is 35 years old, five feet, eight inches tall, he weighs 155 pounds and has short black hair. He was wearing a black coat and black shoes, unknown pants colour and is sometimes seen wearing a helmet.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Iglulik RCMP at 867-934-1111.